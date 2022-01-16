Sweetwater Lake topic of three open house meetings
Public input sought on area’s management
The U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Eagle Valley Land Trust are hosting three in-person open house sessions in the coming weeks to collect initial public input on the future management of Sweetwater Lake and surrounding area.
The land trust is partnering with the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to manage the area, which was acquired in 2021 by the Forest Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
According to a news release, the initial public input opportunities will help the Sweetwater planning team in the development of a long-term management plan for the area. There will be other public input sessions once the formal planning effort begins.
Feedback at these initial meetings will be collected via comment cards and a community survey. For more information about the community open houses, email Bergen Tjossem at bergen@evlt.org.
The meeting schedule is:
- Jan. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Community Club, 0600 Sweetwater Road.
- Feb. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gypsum Recreation Center Community Room 52, Lundgren Boulevard, Gypsum
- Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library Community Room, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sweetwater Lake topic of three open house meetings
The U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Eagle Valley Land Trust are hosting three in-person open house sessions in the coming weeks to collect initial public input on the future management of Sweetwater Lake and surrounding area.