Aspen police following leads on gas line sabotage

A man seen Tuesday near a gas meter in downtown Aspen caught the attention of police investigating the sabotaged gas lines that caused heat outages for three days in the city.

However, soon after The Aspen Times posted the police information Wednesday night, a man sent a message to The Times saying he was the person in the photo and had also contacted the police. ADP confirmed the man reached out and explained he was there waiting for a technician to restart the gas meter.

The man initially was classified in a news release late Wednesday as a “person of interest” in the gas line vandalism over the weekend because he was seen by a call-in tipster near the meter behind a business in the downtown core about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release and Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn.

“The reason for the suspicion in this case was his proximity to a gas meter,” Linn said.

Police want the public’s help identifying the man so they can talk to him.

Acting “suspiciously” was the judgment of the caller, who took photos of the man from behind and gave police a relatively detailed description, Linn said.

A person or persons were able to defeat locks and possibly other security measures Saturday night and turn off gas valves in three locations, one in the city and two in the county. The two county sites were not contained in a building, though the city site was.

The action led to low pressure in the Black Hills Energy natural gas distribution system just in the immediate Aspen area, which led to 3,500 city residences and businesses without heat or hot water from between Saturday night for some and Sunday night for others until starting Tuesday morning. The heatless time period coincided with low temperatures in the single digits and a snowstorm that dropped around six inches of fresh powder on the town.

Black Hills Energy imported as many as 200 technicians from Colorado and surrounding states to go to each of the 3,500 meters and first turn them off, then re-visit them again to turn them back on once the system was pressurized again early Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday evening, 97% of meters were back on, Black Hill Energy said in an update.

The words "Earth First!" were written natural gas pipe that was tampered with in Pitkin County over the weekend.



The words “Earth First!” were written on a pipe and another piece of equipment at the two sites in the county, though it still wasn’t clear Wednesday whether members of the radical environmental advocacy group were involved or not.

On Wednesday, The Aspen Times received a return email from “Earth First! Journal” after seeking comment Monday. The person who responded clarified that Earth First! Journal is a magazine that reports on the environmental movement.

“We are not the same as Earth First!, which is a decentralized, autonomous network of groups and individuals around the world,” according to the email. “Whoever is called to use the Earth First! slogan when taking action to defend the wild is able to use it since EF! is not an organization and does not have members. It is a set of principles or a philosophy guided by biocentrism.”

Typically, a group that wants to take credit for an action could publish a “communique through anonymous news sites like itsgoingdown.org or various animal/earth liberation sites,” the email says. No such communique was evident Wednesday on that site.

“Someone may have written the slogan on the pipe with no affiliation to the movement at all,” according to the email. “It happens all the time. The Journal has no comment on the action taken in Aspen. We are currently on hiatus and had nothing to do with this event.”

The email was signed “EFIJ Collective.”

Linn said police and sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the incidents.

This is a developing story that will be updated.