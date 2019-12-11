Suspects arrested for El Jebel burglary after tips roll in

The release of this photo from a surveillance camera led to 'many' tips to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday about the duo. The man and woman were arrested at a lumber yard.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/courtesy photo

A man and woman suspected of burglarizing the El Jebel Laundry Mat on Dec. 2 were arrested Wednesday after the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office was showered with tips about the duo.

Hannah Marie Hendershot, 23, a transient with a last known address in Carbondale, and Loyd Fuller III, 34, a transient with a last known address in Silt, were arrested at a midvalley lumberyard at about 10:30 a.m., according to Eagle County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amber Barrett.

The Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release Tuesday with a photo of the suspects taken by a surveillance camera. The Sheriff’s Office sought help from the public identifying and locating the duo. It also posted the news release on its Facebook page.

Barrett said the deputy stationed in El Jebel started getting “many” tips immediately Wednesday. Most of them identified Hendershot but the tipsters couldn’t say where she could be found. Finally, one of the tips came from a person at the lumberyard that said Hendershot was there at the time. The deputy contacted her there minutes later and Fuller ended up coming up to the deputy and asking what was going on, Barrett said. They were arrested without incident.

Hendershot and Fuller were arrested for suspicion of second-degree burglary from a business, third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing. They were being held Wednesday afternoon on $7,500 bond in Eagle County Jail.

Barrett said it was unknown if the duo is a couple. When the deputy contacted them, they were wearing articles of clothing that were apparent in the surveillance video, Barrett said.

“Her hoodie was very standout-ish,” she said. The man in the video hid his face well, but the shoes Fuller was wearing matched the shoes in the video, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The laundromat’s soap vending machine was broken into and cash and coins were taken.