Suspected COVID-19 variant detected in Pitkin County residents

Two Pitkin County residents have preliminarily tested positive for a more contagious variant of COVID-19, according to a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment laboratory determined Tuesday that the residents’ test results submitted by the county’s public health department were suspected of being one of the variants, the release states. The lab is conducting additional testing to confirm the preliminary test results.

“A variant of concern is a COVID-19 variant that is not widely circulating in the United States at this time and may be more contagious than the current predominant variant,” according to the release from Pitkin County Public Health. “Pitkin County is working with these two individuals and any affected organizations to prevent additional transmission and conduct testing.

“The two individuals share a common exposure source and are believed to be connected.”

The release did not specify which variant was present in the specimens.

Local residents should continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks in public and seek testing immediately if any symptoms of the virus arise, the release states.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated when more information becomes available later this evening.