Suspected COVID-19 variant detected in Pitkin County residents
Two Pitkin County residents have preliminarily tested positive for a more contagious variant of COVID-19, according to a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment laboratory determined Tuesday that the residents’ test results submitted by the county’s public health department were suspected of being one of the variants, the release states. The lab is conducting additional testing to confirm the preliminary test results.
“A variant of concern is a COVID-19 variant that is not widely circulating in the United States at this time and may be more contagious than the current predominant variant,” according to the release from Pitkin County Public Health. “Pitkin County is working with these two individuals and any affected organizations to prevent additional transmission and conduct testing.
“The two individuals share a common exposure source and are believed to be connected.”
The release did not specify which variant was present in the specimens.
Local residents should continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks in public and seek testing immediately if any symptoms of the virus arise, the release states.
This is a developing story that will continue to be updated when more information becomes available later this evening.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Suspected COVID-19 variant detected in Pitkin County residents
Two Pitkin County residents have preliminarily tested positive for a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment laboratory is conducting additional testing to confirm the results.