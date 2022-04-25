Suspect wanted in fatal shooting Sunday near Rifle arrested in Mesa County

Members of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office gather at an apartment complex on Patterson Road in Grand Junction on Monday following the arrest of the Garfield County juvenile wanted in a fatal Sunday shooting. Dale Shrull / Grand Junction Sentinel



The juvenile suspect in a fatal Sunday morning shooting at a quinceanera birthday party near Rifle was arrested Monday in Mesa County.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez was arrested by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning.

Lopez’s age was not provided but is a juvenile, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said.

He was wanted for the shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old male at the celebration on Home Ranch Road shortly after midnight Sunday.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the victim still alive, but he was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.





D’Antiago 'Dante' Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez



A warrant was issued for Lopez, who was considered “armed and dangerous,” a Sheriff’s Office news release issued Sunday stated.

“We would like to acknowledge our Facebook followers, local news agencies, radio stations and the public for their assistance in this matter,” a followup news release states.

Lopez has not yet appeared in the Garfield County Detention Center bookings.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Rifle Police Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the Garfield County All Hazards Response Team (AHRT) and Colorado River Fire Rescue for their assistance the night of the incident and during the ensuing manhunt.

“This is an active investigation and no additional information will be forthcoming at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the Monday release.