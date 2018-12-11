Suspect shot, killed by police in Rangely during arrest attempt

An unidentified suspect was shot and killed by police Monday night in the western Colorado town of Rangely as they were seeking an arrest, according to information released by the Garfield County Sheriff's office in conjunction with the Ninth District Attorney's Office.

Rangely Police and deputies from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's office had located a vehicle reported missing and were attempting to arrest the suspects when shots were fired, according to the news release.

One suspect was shot and later declared deceased, the news release said, but no officers were injured. The names of the suspects and the officers involved have not been released.

The incident occurred within the Rangely city limits, near the intersection of state Highway 64 and state Highway 139. Rio Blanco is part of the Ninth Judicial District along with Garfield and Pitkin counties.

The investigation into the shooting incident is being led by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which looks at all shootings involving law enforcement officers, and is joined by the Ninth Judicial District’s Critical Incident Team.