Suspect in Basalt assault case enters guilty plea
Mufasta Muhammad faces prison sentence of between 7 and 10 years
Mufasta Muhammad formally accepted a plea bargain on Wednesday that could put him in state prison for seven to 10 years for an assault in Basalt last summer.
Muhammad, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony that typically would carry a sentence range of two to six years. However, it was considered a crime of violence because a weapon was allegedly used in the attack on another man in a Willits townhouse. That enhances the sentence range to five to 16 years, according to Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman.
The plea bargain stipulated a sentence range of seven to 10 years in prison followed by three years of mandatory parole.
Muhammad and another man, Daniel Wettstein, are accused of holding a man against his will and beating him at the townhouse the suspects shared during a night of partying on the night of Aug. 27. The alleged victim escaped the following morning from the residence after exiting a second-story window onto the roof, calling for help and jumping down.
Police from multiple agencies responded to the scene because of the victim’s report that weapons were in the house. Wettstein surrendered almost immediately. Muhammad surrendered after a SWAT team responded with an armored vehicle.
Muhammad has remained in jail since the incident occurred, unable to pay the $25,000 bond. Wettstein posted bond and is in a treatment center for U.S. military veterans facing addictions.
Muhammad will be sentenced on March 17. His attorney, public defender Kevin Jensen, said Muhammad’s mother and others would speak about his character at the hearing.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Suspect in Basalt assault case enters guilty plea
One of the suspects in a Basalt assault case from last summer formally entered a guilty plea to one criminal count on Wednesday. Mufasta Muhammad will be sentenced on March 17.