Survey Results May 8th, 2023
Favorite ski town after Aspen?
- Crested Butte or Telluride, a couple of overlooked wonders. (36%, 198 Votes)
- Any place except for Vail, that truck stop. (18%, 102 Votes)
- Steamboat Springs, a sleeper with great snow. (18%, 98 Votes)
- Vail, don’t tell anyone. I’ll deny it. (11%, 60 Votes)
- Park City, Utah. Not just for Sundance, either. Alta’s right there, too. (11%, 58 Votes)
- Lake Tahoe, from South Lake to Truckee. (7%, 36 Votes)
Total Voters: 552
Aspen City Council should do what next with the lease at the Wheeler for Valley Fine Arts?
- Valley Fine Arts has been there 17 years, owned by a local who grew up in Aspen. Re-up the lease so she can stay in business in these times.
- Grab-and-go fast food sounds good. Do that. We don’t have enough places to affordably eat in this town.
- The council shouldn’t dictate what goes in the space, only who will pay the most rent. It’s simply business.
- That this is even a discussion shows the whole problem with Aspen today.
