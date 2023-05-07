Survey Results May 8th, 2023



Favorite ski town after Aspen?

Crested Butte or Telluride, a couple of overlooked wonders. (36%, 198 Votes)

Any place except for Vail, that truck stop. (18%, 102 Votes)

Steamboat Springs, a sleeper with great snow. (18%, 98 Votes)

Vail, don’t tell anyone. I’ll deny it. (11%, 60 Votes)

Park City, Utah. Not just for Sundance, either. Alta’s right there, too. (11%, 58 Votes)

Lake Tahoe, from South Lake to Truckee. (7%, 36 Votes)

Total Voters: 552

Aspen City Council should do what next with the lease at the Wheeler for Valley Fine Arts?