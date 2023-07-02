Survey Results July 3rd, 2023
Did you submit a property valuation appeal?
- Yes! I am so glad I did. (34%, 172 Votes)
- No, I didn’t want to waste my time. (23%, 118 Votes)
- Dude, I don’t own my home. (23%, 117 Votes)
- No, but I wish I did. (10%, 53 Votes)
- Yes, but I’m realizing it might not be worth the hassle. (10%, 49 Votes)
Total Voters: 509
Looks like we went straight from wet to wildfire season. How worried are you?
- Near panic! Look at the fires we’ve had in recent years.
- Here? Very little this year. Moisture makes a big difference, and the monsoon season appears to be on track. Not so concerned.
- Big winter and wet spring were great, but we can’t count on anything. No rain now means we’re vulnerable again.
- The grass has grown more than normal, and so grass fires will be a threat this summer and fall.
- It’s the west. It snows, it slides, it runs high, and it burns. Always something.
