Survey Results for March 29th 2023

If you have visited your doctor recently, you’ll probably be asked: “How’s your mood? Well?

I’m good as long as I can get outside and enjoy the bounty that never goes away. (31%, 142 Votes)

Well, life is all about ups and downs. I love living here, I’ll tell you that (26%, 118 Votes)

I’m miserable, honestly. Everything’s gone to hell around here. (15%, 68 Votes)

Is heightened anxiousness a mood? I’m so worried about the future and everything that can go wrong now. (15%, 66 Votes)

Great, almost giddy. It’s spring, which means summer’s coming fast. (13%, 61 Votes)

Total Voters: 455

What kind of camper are you in your heart of hearts, if you could only pick one?