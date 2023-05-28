Survey Results for March 29th 2023
If you have visited your doctor recently, you’ll probably be asked: “How’s your mood? Well?
- I’m good as long as I can get outside and enjoy the bounty that never goes away. (31%, 142 Votes)
- Well, life is all about ups and downs. I love living here, I’ll tell you that (26%, 118 Votes)
- I’m miserable, honestly. Everything’s gone to hell around here. (15%, 68 Votes)
- Is heightened anxiousness a mood? I’m so worried about the future and everything that can go wrong now. (15%, 66 Votes)
- Great, almost giddy. It’s spring, which means summer’s coming fast. (13%, 61 Votes)
Total Voters: 455
What kind of camper are you in your heart of hearts, if you could only pick one?
- Backpack the Colorado Trail, then the PCT, then the Appalachian if I could only find the time.
- Car camp in Moab and/or the high country with my friends. Bike riding, water sports, hiking, campfires, music, sweet compatibility with my like-minded friends.
- Heaven is the weekend at a great campground with my family, enjoying the kids and maybe the grandkids. The cherry on top would be working showers, too.
- We live in the mountains. We already get all the blessings of camping without the dirt or having to rough it. That’s close enough for me.
- RV camping is the best. Go places. See the sights, have all the fun, and still have all the amenities.
- Sorry, hotel/lodge is the only way to go. I ain’t camping. Yuck.
News
City of Aspen program to recycle seasonals’ household items off to promising start
The results are in and the city of Aspen was able to recycle thousands of pounds of household goods this spring from seasonal workers from other countries who go home after a good winter’s work.