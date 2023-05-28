 Survey Results for March 29th 2023 | AspenTimes.com
Survey Results for March 29th 2023

If you have visited your doctor recently, you’ll probably be asked: “How’s your mood? Well?

  • I’m good as long as I can get outside and enjoy the bounty that never goes away. (31%, 142 Votes)
  • Well, life is all about ups and downs. I love living here, I’ll tell you that (26%, 118 Votes)
  • I’m miserable, honestly. Everything’s gone to hell around here. (15%, 68 Votes)
  • Is heightened anxiousness a mood? I’m so worried about the future and everything that can go wrong now. (15%, 66 Votes)
  • Great, almost giddy. It’s spring, which means summer’s coming fast. (13%, 61 Votes)

Total Voters: 455

What kind of camper are you in your heart of hearts, if you could only pick one? 

  • Backpack the Colorado Trail, then the PCT, then the Appalachian if I could only find the time.
  • Car camp in Moab and/or the high country with my friends. Bike riding, water sports, hiking, campfires, music, sweet compatibility with my like-minded friends.
  • Heaven is the weekend at a great campground with my family, enjoying the kids and maybe the grandkids. The cherry on top would be working showers, too. 
  • We live in the mountains. We already get all the blessings of camping without the dirt or having to rough it. That’s close enough for me. 
  • RV camping is the best. Go places. See the sights, have all the fun, and still have all the amenities.
  • Sorry, hotel/lodge is the only way to go. I ain’t camping. Yuck.
News
