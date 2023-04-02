 Survey Results April 3rd, 2023 | AspenTimes.com
Survey Results April 3rd, 2023

How do you feel about your neighbors in the valley?

  • I have good neighbors, thankfully, but the community feeling overall has slipped. (32%, 205 Votes)
  • This used to be a great place. Now everyone’s just out for themself. (22%, 141 Votes)
  • This actually is a warm-hearted, great community where people help each other. (21%, 135 Votes)
  • What neighbors? It’s mostly part-timers and STR renters now. (16%, 104 Votes)
  • Still a lot better than in a “normal” town. (9%, 59 Votes)

Total Voters: 644

How do you feel about climate change?

  • The main existential crisis for humanity. Every moment we waste doing largely nothing adds to the danger.
  • Way overexaggerated. The world has experienced lots of climate change, regardless of us, and will continue to do so.
  • It’s a big danger, but the rapid evolvement of technologies will solve this, as such innovation has solved previous challenges.
  • We need to get serious with legislation that makes real progress on all fronts, from local to global.
  • I dunno, kind of looking forward to palm trees in Aspen.
