Survey Results April 3rd, 2023
How do you feel about your neighbors in the valley?
- I have good neighbors, thankfully, but the community feeling overall has slipped. (32%, 205 Votes)
- This used to be a great place. Now everyone’s just out for themself. (22%, 141 Votes)
- This actually is a warm-hearted, great community where people help each other. (21%, 135 Votes)
- What neighbors? It’s mostly part-timers and STR renters now. (16%, 104 Votes)
- Still a lot better than in a “normal” town. (9%, 59 Votes)
Total Voters: 644
How do you feel about climate change?
- The main existential crisis for humanity. Every moment we waste doing largely nothing adds to the danger.
- Way overexaggerated. The world has experienced lots of climate change, regardless of us, and will continue to do so.
- It’s a big danger, but the rapid evolvement of technologies will solve this, as such innovation has solved previous challenges.
- We need to get serious with legislation that makes real progress on all fronts, from local to global.
- I dunno, kind of looking forward to palm trees in Aspen.
