Survey Results and new questions
The Entrance to Aspen is on the radar again. What’s the answer?
- The kink called the “S” needs to be straightened. Simple as that. (30%, 168 Votes)
- The problem lies with “entrance.” There need to be several. (29%, 166 Votes)
- Simply a symptom of ineffective public transportation. Why make it easy for cars? (17%, 97 Votes)
- Don’t let ‘em fool you. That bridge has at least two decades of life left. (13%, 71 Votes)
- CDOT sure enough will solve it if we don’t. (12%, 66 Votes)
Total Voters: 568
What to do about the housing crisis, in a sentence?
- Aspen is hardly alone, and APCHA has shown the best way over time. Double down.
- APCHA’s time has come and gone. End the program.
- Housing affordability and labor shortages will always be a part of life here.
- We need more affordable housing, period. So build it already.
- Stop or seriously limit short-term rentals. That’s the real problem now.