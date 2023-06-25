Survey Results
Spring has been, um, a bit damp. How are you feeling about that?
- Great! Greener than green, flowers everywhere, water in the rivers and reservoirs for a change. (57%, 474 Votes)
- It’s called mud season for a reason. This is just normal, or used to be. Means summer will be all the sweeter. (18%, 149 Votes)
- With climate change, this is an ever more rare blessing, but I wouldn’t count on the end of a long, long drought. (11%, 95 Votes)
- I know it’s a good thing. But too much of a good thing in this case can get depressing. (11%, 93 Votes)
- I’d be happy it were snow and we could go skiing. But this is hiking, biking season, or should be. (3%, 21 Votes)
Total Voters: 832
Did you submit a property valuation appeal?
- Yes! I am so glad I did.
- No, I didn’t want to waste my time.
- No, but I wish I did.
- Yes, but I’m realizing it might not be worth the hassle.
- Dude, I don’t own my home.
