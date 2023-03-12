Survey Results
Did you vote in the Aspen election? Why?
- Yes, I took advantage of early voting. I know who I want to lead in the next term. (44%, 109 Votes)
- I vote on Election Day. (23%, 57 Votes)
- Sorry, there’s an election? I see no reason to vote in this election. (22%, 56 Votes)
- With turnout so low, usually around 40%, I wonder at the consequences. But yes, I vote. (11%, 27 Votes)
Total Voters: 249
How do you rate ski season this year?
- Great! Maybe best ever for consistency of powder days.
- Back to what used to be normal.
- It’s OK. Still short of what I remember.
- Every ski season is the best, long as there’s enough snow to ski or board on.
- You all are missing out. Uphilling and Nordic are the way to go.
- I just want to enjoy the snow while we have snow.
Total Voters: 249
News