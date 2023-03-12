 Survey Results | AspenTimes.com
Survey Results

Did you vote in the Aspen election? Why?

  • Yes, I took advantage of early voting. I know who I want to lead in the next term. (44%, 109 Votes)
  • I vote on Election Day. (23%, 57 Votes)
  • Sorry, there’s an election? I see no reason to vote in this election. (22%, 56 Votes)
  • With turnout so low, usually around 40%, I wonder at the consequences. But yes, I vote. (11%, 27 Votes)

Total Voters: 249

How do you rate ski season this year?

  • Great! Maybe best ever for consistency of powder days.
  • Back to what used to be normal. 
  • It’s OK. Still short of what I remember. 
  • Every ski season is the best, long as there’s enough snow to ski or board on.
  • You all are missing out. Uphilling and Nordic are the way to go. 
  • I just want to enjoy the snow while we have snow.

Total Voters: 249

