Survey Results
Early on, who has your vote for Aspen mayor?
- We need change now. Tracy Sutton has my vote. (32%, 204 Votes)
- Going with Mayor Torre for his third and final term. (31%, 203 Votes)
- I ain’t voting. (12%, 79 Votes)
- It’s way too early to know. I’m going to watch the campaigns play out first. (12%, 78 Votes)
- I’m leaning toward Tracy Sutton. (7%, 44 Votes)
- Don’t know for sure, but I’m leaning Torre. (6%, 38 Votes)
Total Voters: 646
What are you thinking for Aspen City Council?
- Bill Guth and Sam Rose.
- Sam Rose and Skippy Mesirow.
- Skippy Mesirow and Bill Guth.
- I see no reason to bother voting.
- Still sorting through who cares more for the community as a whole vs. narrower interests.
- Trying to think about who is going to do the most about half-done construction, congestion and the highest prices anywhere.
News
What Ann Korologos leaves behind
In downtown Basalt, the Ann Korologos Gallery helps carry on the legacy of its groundbreaking founder. The gallery is one of many fingerprints Korologos left here in the Roaring Fork Valley, though her work touched many corners of the world.