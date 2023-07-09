Survey Results 071023
Looks like we went straight from wet to wildfire season. How worried are you?
- Big winter and wet spring were great, but we can’t count on anything. No rain now means we’re vulnerable again. (43%, 191 Votes)
- It’s the west. It snows, it slides, it runs high, and it burns. Always something. (31%, 137 Votes)
- The grass has grown more than normal, and so grass fires will be a threat this summer and fall. (10%, 46 Votes)
- Here? Very little this year. Moisture makes a big difference, and the monsoon season appears to be on track. Not so concerned. (9%, 40 Votes)
- Near panic! Look at the fires we’ve had in recent years. (7%, 32 Votes)
Total Voters: 446
Artificial intelligence was a big topic at the Aspen Ideas Festival. Is this the next great thing or another existential threat?
- It’s like nuclear power, which can be used for great good or destroy humanity. We should treat it with great care.
- All those doomsday worries are plain silly. AI is just a tool.
- What can be misused will be misused. We’re in deep trouble.
- I’m way more afraid of the plummet in human intelligence than the rise in artificial intelligence.
- Hey, if it solves climate change and cures cancer, all good with me.