Survey Results 050123

Almost time for summer’s festivals, which stands out?

  • Don’t care about any of that. Just want to get into the great outdoors. (47%, 261 Votes)
  • Has to be the venerable Aspen Music Festival and School, tops in the nation since 1949 for classical music and education. (22%, 124 Votes)
  • The JAS Festival, culminating over Labor Day Weekend. (12%, 67 Votes)
  • Food & Wine Classic, always. Seriously, there’s no real competition here. Why it’s called “Classic.” (10%, 57 Votes)
  • Everything’s fine, but the cerebral Aspen Ideas Festival is what really stands out, and to the world, as well. (8%, 45 Votes)

Total Voters: 554

Favorite ski town after Aspen?

  • Vail, don’t tell anyone. I’ll deny it.
  • Any place except for Vail, that truck stop.
  • Lake Tahoe, from South Lake to Truckee.
  • Crested Butte or Telluride, a couple of overlooked wonders.
  • Park City, Utah. Not just for Sundance, either. Alta’s right there, too.
  • Steamboat Springs, a sleeper with great snow.
