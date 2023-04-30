Survey Results 050123
Almost time for summer’s festivals, which stands out?
- Don’t care about any of that. Just want to get into the great outdoors. (47%, 261 Votes)
- Has to be the venerable Aspen Music Festival and School, tops in the nation since 1949 for classical music and education. (22%, 124 Votes)
- The JAS Festival, culminating over Labor Day Weekend. (12%, 67 Votes)
- Food & Wine Classic, always. Seriously, there’s no real competition here. Why it’s called “Classic.” (10%, 57 Votes)
- Everything’s fine, but the cerebral Aspen Ideas Festival is what really stands out, and to the world, as well. (8%, 45 Votes)
Total Voters: 554
Favorite ski town after Aspen?
- Vail, don’t tell anyone. I’ll deny it.
- Any place except for Vail, that truck stop.
- Lake Tahoe, from South Lake to Truckee.
- Crested Butte or Telluride, a couple of overlooked wonders.
- Park City, Utah. Not just for Sundance, either. Alta’s right there, too.
- Steamboat Springs, a sleeper with great snow.
