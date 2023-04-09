Survey Results 040923

How do you feel about climate change?

Way overexaggerated. The world has experienced lots of climate change, regardless of us, and will continue to do so. (41%, 313 Votes)

The main existential crisis for humanity. Every moment we waste doing largely nothing adds to the danger. (29%, 220 Votes)

We need to get serious with legislation that makes real progress on all fronts, from local to global. (21%, 159 Votes)

I dunno, kind of looking forward to palm trees in Aspen. (5%, 35 Votes)

It’s a big danger, but the rapid evolvement of technologies will solve this, as such innovation has solved previous challenges. (4%, 29 Votes)

Total Voters: 756

Spring has sprung, at least for a little while. What’s coming next?