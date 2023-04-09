Survey Results 040923
How do you feel about climate change?
- Way overexaggerated. The world has experienced lots of climate change, regardless of us, and will continue to do so. (41%, 313 Votes)
- The main existential crisis for humanity. Every moment we waste doing largely nothing adds to the danger. (29%, 220 Votes)
- We need to get serious with legislation that makes real progress on all fronts, from local to global. (21%, 159 Votes)
- I dunno, kind of looking forward to palm trees in Aspen. (5%, 35 Votes)
- It’s a big danger, but the rapid evolvement of technologies will solve this, as such innovation has solved previous challenges. (4%, 29 Votes)
Total Voters: 756
Spring has sprung, at least for a little while. What’s coming next?
- In this world of warming, back to summer drought, surely.
- A regular summer with the monsoon and afternoon rains storms right on schedule.
- No one can say, really. Weather and climate are tied but are not the same.
- I love a good winter, but still worried about wildfires everywhere in a couple of months.
- I see a good long wet spell coming. The millennial drought is over.