Survey Results 040923

How do you feel about climate change?

  • Way overexaggerated. The world has experienced lots of climate change, regardless of us, and will continue to do so. (41%, 313 Votes)
  • The main existential crisis for humanity. Every moment we waste doing largely nothing adds to the danger. (29%, 220 Votes)
  • We need to get serious with legislation that makes real progress on all fronts, from local to global. (21%, 159 Votes)
  • I dunno, kind of looking forward to palm trees in Aspen. (5%, 35 Votes)
  • It’s a big danger, but the rapid evolvement of technologies will solve this, as such innovation has solved previous challenges. (4%, 29 Votes)

Total Voters: 756

Spring has sprung, at least for a little while. What’s coming next?

  • In this world of warming, back to summer drought, surely.
  • A regular summer with the monsoon and afternoon rains storms right on schedule.
  • No one can say, really. Weather and climate are tied but are not the same. 
  • I love a good winter, but still worried about wildfires everywhere in a couple of months. 
  • I see a good long wet spell coming. The millennial drought is over.
