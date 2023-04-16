Survey Results 04-17-23
Spring has sprung, at least for a little while. What’s coming next?
- A regular summer with the monsoon and afternoon rains storms right on schedule. (30%, 140 Votes)
- No one can say, really. Weather and climate are tied but are not the same. (26%, 119 Votes)
- I love a good winter, but still worried about wildfires everywhere in a couple of months. (23%, 108 Votes)
- In this world of warming, back to summer drought, surely. (11%, 51 Votes)
- I see a good long wet spell coming. The millennial drought is over. (10%, 47 Votes)
Total Voters: 465
What’s on your mind as spring blossoms?
- Will it blossom? This snow stuff feels like forever.
- Eager to get in the yard, my hands dirty, start on the garden.
- Can’t wait to break out the bikes, take hikes and maybe get in some trail runs.
- From snow to water, lots of water. Almost time for kayaks, SUPs, canoes.
- The end of ski season means it’s time to get warm in the desert for a bit. See you in Moab or maybe Escalante.
