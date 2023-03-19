Survey Results 032023
How do you rate ski season this year?
- Great! Maybe best ever for consistency of powder days. (33%, 176 Votes)
- Back to what used to be normal. (30%, 158 Votes)
- Every ski season is the best, long as there’s enough snow to ski or board on. (13%, 66 Votes)
- I just want to enjoy the snow while we have snow. (12%, 63 Votes)
- It’s OK. Still short of what I remember. (9%, 45 Votes)
- You all are missing out. Uphilling and Nordic are the way to go. (4%, 20 Votes)
Total Voters: 528
What do you look forward to in spring?
- More skiing! Everyone seems to be extending the season.
- Getting on the bike and trails as more snow clears out.
- Having my town back in the off-season.
- Going somewhere warm for a while to decompress.
- Just relaxing until summer — the best season — kicks in.
