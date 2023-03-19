 Survey Results 032023 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Survey Results 032023

News News |

How do you rate ski season this year?

  • Great! Maybe best ever for consistency of powder days. (33%, 176 Votes)
  • Back to what used to be normal. (30%, 158 Votes)
  • Every ski season is the best, long as there’s enough snow to ski or board on. (13%, 66 Votes)
  • I just want to enjoy the snow while we have snow. (12%, 63 Votes)
  • It’s OK. Still short of what I remember. (9%, 45 Votes)
  • You all are missing out. Uphilling and Nordic are the way to go. (4%, 20 Votes)

Total Voters: 528

What do you look forward to in spring?

  • More skiing! Everyone seems to be extending the season.
  • Getting on the bike and trails as more snow clears out.
  • Having my town back in the off-season.
  • Going somewhere warm for a while to decompress.
  • Just relaxing until summer — the best season — kicks in.
News
See more