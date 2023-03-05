 Survey Results -030623 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Survey Results -030623

News News |

What is your sense of Aspen’s future?

  • I think Aspen’s done as a city where regular people can live. (49%, 462 Votes)
  • I worry about overdevelopment and catering to the uberwealthy, but think Aspen can still adjust course. (22%, 205 Votes)
  • Who cares what happens in Aspen anymore? (10%, 91 Votes)
  • Aspen is fine, some eras better than others, but still the best always. (9%, 81 Votes)
  • I’m bullish. Aspen always figures out a way forward. (6%, 60 Votes)
  • With the right leadership, Aspen will rise to the top, the cream of ski towns in America. (5%, 45 Votes)

Total Voters: 944

Did you vote in the Aspen election? Why?

  • Yes, I took advantage of early voting. I know who I want to lead in the next term.
  • I vote on Election Day. 
  • Sorry, there’s an election? I see no reason to vote in this election.
  • With turnout so low, usually around 40%, I wonder at the consequences. But yes, I vote.
News
See more