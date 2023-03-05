Survey Results -030623
What is your sense of Aspen’s future?
- I think Aspen’s done as a city where regular people can live. (49%, 462 Votes)
- I worry about overdevelopment and catering to the uberwealthy, but think Aspen can still adjust course. (22%, 205 Votes)
- Who cares what happens in Aspen anymore? (10%, 91 Votes)
- Aspen is fine, some eras better than others, but still the best always. (9%, 81 Votes)
- I’m bullish. Aspen always figures out a way forward. (6%, 60 Votes)
- With the right leadership, Aspen will rise to the top, the cream of ski towns in America. (5%, 45 Votes)
Total Voters: 944
Did you vote in the Aspen election? Why?
- Yes, I took advantage of early voting. I know who I want to lead in the next term.
- I vote on Election Day.
- Sorry, there’s an election? I see no reason to vote in this election.
- With turnout so low, usually around 40%, I wonder at the consequences. But yes, I vote.
