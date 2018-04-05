Survey launches Roaring Fork Valley housing needs assessment

Select households throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and Garfield County will be receiving mailed surveys this week as part of a broader regional housing needs assessment that is now underway.

The Garfield County Housing Authority is teaming with participating municipalities and counties from Aspen to Parachute/Battlement Mesa to conduct the assessment.

The study is a precursor to a possible future ballot question asking area voters whether to form and fund a regional housing authority to address affordable, workforce housing needs in the region.

“The study will inform key decisions on the amount, type, and location of housing to be developed well into the future,” according to a press release from the Garfield County Housing Authority and consultants who are working on the project.

“The research effort will also provide information to help local communities find ways to meet the needs of the workforce and to locate housing closer to where residents work,” the release stated.

This week, survey forms are being sent to a random sample of households within the study area.

Those receiving the survey are encouraged to complete it within 10 days in order for any opinions and preferences to be included in the study. The survey will remain open for participation throughout April, however.

Starting on April 9, the survey will also be made available to residents throughout the region via a special web address that will be separately publicized.

Results from the surveys will be tabulated and analyzed by research consultants RRC Associates and EPS, which have been hired to complete the needs assessment.

“A total of 6,000 randomly selected households will be mailed a survey and responses from these residents will comprise the statistically-valid sample that will be used to analyze housing needs and preferences,” according to the release.

In addition, a Spanish-language version of the survey is available online. Paper copies in either English or Spanish can be obtained by calling toll-free, 1-888-449-4772 extension 2100.

Survey participants also have an opportunity to enter a random prize drawing for $500 worth of groceries.

And, residents who complete a household survey will be entered into drawings for $50 gift certificates for the local grocery store of their choice.

The survey responses are to be confidential, and results will be tabulated and reported independent of local governments that have funded the needs assessment.

Funding entities include the municipalities of Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Snowmass Village and Aspen in the Roaring Fork Valley; New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute/Battlement Mesa in western Garfield County; Eagle and Gypsum in Eagle County; and the counties of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin.