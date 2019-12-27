Superintendent discussion at next Aspen BOE meeting Jan. 6

The Aspen School District Board of Education will show findings from a search firm’s leadership profile assessment for the next superintendent at its next regular meeting Jan. 6.

The public discussion is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.; the meeting starts at 4 p.m.

The findings will come from an assessment conducted by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates from Dec. 2 through Dec. 20. The firm’s consultants held one-on-one interviews and focus groups, an on-site community forum, a virtual community forum, and an online survey to form its assessment.

“The board is inviting you and all interested stakeholders to the board meeting to hear the results of the community engagement endeavors and to comment upon them,” according to an announcement from the BOE. “Your participation will matter and will be incorporated into the Leadership Profile the Board uses to recruit superintendent candidates and select our district’s new leader.”