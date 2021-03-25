Sunset skiing set for Friday at Aspen Mountain

Skiers enjoy a warm extended ski day on Aspen Highlands on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Another chance for a little sunset skiing and snowboarding comes Friday when Aspen Mountain will stay open late.

Aspen Skiing Co. said Thursday the Silver Queen Gondola and the mid-mountain Ajax Express lift will remain open until 6 p.m. The Sundeck restaurant at the top of Aspen Mountain also will remain open until 6 p.m. The weather forecast for Friday calls for light snow showers after 1 p.m. and a high of 40 degrees.

There are plans to do another sunset skiing event April 2 again at Aspen Mountain, weather-permitting, a Skico spokesperson said Thursday.

A late-skiing crowd descended on Aspen Highlands earlier this month when the main lift kept going until 6 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

The end of the ski season is closing in with Highlands and Buttermilk set to close April 4, Aspen Mountain on April 18 and Snowmass getting extended a week and closing April 25.

A Skico official said in February the Aspen Mountain gondola will remain closed until July 2 this summer for projects that include maintenance on the towers and installing a new haul rope, which is the cable that carries gondola cabs to the top of the mountain. The gondola usually opens for the summer season on Memorial Day Weekend. It will run one day that weekend for a private event, but otherwise will remain closed until early July.