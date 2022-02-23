Sunlight resort to glitter with Ski Spree treasure waiting to be found

More than a foot of fresh powder laid the foundation of this year’s Ski Spree at Sunlight Mountain Resort, a company spokesperson said.

“As of 8:30 a.m. (Wednesday), 13 inches of snow had fallen since yesterday, and it’s still snowing,” said Troy Hawks, Sunlight’s marketing and sales director.

Kicking off Saturday, Sunlight’s Ski Spree weekend is scheduled to be a scavenger hunt up and and down the mountain. Sponsored by ANB Bank, oversized dollar bills will be squirreled away throughout the resort’s trails. Skiers and snowboarders who find the faux money can turn it in at Sunlight’s office for prizes, including gift cards for local businesses, T-shirts and, on Sunday, one lucky treasure hunter could find themselves a season pass for the 2022-23 season, Hawks said.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, the resort will host a performance by fire dancers and shoot off fireworks, and throughout the event, vendors from local businesses will have booths up around Sunlight’s lodge.

“It’s a community winter celebration,” Hawks said. “The event took a hit last year, but we’re building it back up to its former glory.”





Founded in 1989, Ski Spree began as a celebration in Glenwood Springs, featuring skijoring — skiing while pulled by a rider and horse — ice skating and broomball at Sayre and Two Rivers parks, plus a chili cook-off and fireworks at the Hotel Colorado. With snow being inconsistent in the city and increasing traffic through Glenwood, Hawks said the event eventually moved to Sunlight.

“It’s taken many forms and shapes over the years,” he said. “While this year is a treasure hunt, we’ve slowly pivoted the event toward activities that make sense in our modern times.”

Sunlight’s slopes are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the scavenger hunt will run throughout — or until all the items are discovered each day.

