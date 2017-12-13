Sunlight Mountain Resort projects Dec. 21 opening

Sunlight Mountain Resort expects to open Dec. 21, Marketing and Sales Director Troy Hawks said Wednesday. The resort's original projected opening date was Dec. 8, but lack of snow forced staff to postpone the opening. At the time of the original announcement, Hawks didn't offer a new projection.

"We’re still at that 18 inches, really, to get top-to-bottom skiing," he said Wednesday.

The resort's snowmaking capabilities do not extend to the top of the mountain. However, crews have made snow that extends to the top of the mountain's lower lift. Hawks said they're spreading that snow out to help prepare for opening.

Next week, Hawks expects food and beverage and rental shop employees to begin reporting to work. Ski patrollers will put up padding and signage as the staff makes its final push toward opening day.

"It’s supposed to break, and then hopefully that means at least some natural snow falls," Hawks said. "We’re still hopeful we can make a nice Christmas for everyone."