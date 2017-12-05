Sunlight Mountain Resort delays opening due to warm weather

Officials at Sunlight Mountain Resort announced in a press release Tuesday morning that opening day will be pushed back due to the "unseasonably warm temperatures and a recent lack of natural snowfall."

A new date has not been announced. At least 18 more inches are needed for top-to-bottom skiing to open.

"October storms brought about two feet of natural snow to the mountain, but warm temperatures that persisted following those storms has since caused much of that snow to melt," according to the press release. "Sunlight received only a few inches of natural snowfall in November, and warm temperatures continued to prevail throughout the month."

Snowmaking is however "100 percent underway" as crews use the current cool temperatures to their advantage.

"Roughly the lower third of the ski area is covered by snowmaking, the rest of the mountain relies primarily on natural snow," according to the press release.