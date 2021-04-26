Sunday shooting suspect held on attempted murder, two other felony charges

Police have identified the suspect in a Sunday night shooting incident in Glenwood Springs that resulted in serious injuries to the victim.

Padrikea Nichols, 35, of Silt remains in the Garfield County Jail and is due in Garfield District Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday to be advised of charges including felony attempted murder, first-degree assault and menacing related to domestic violence. Bond has not yet been set.

The male victim of the shooting suffered significant injuries and was flown to a Colorado trauma center for treatment.

Glenwood Springs Police Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 800 block of Pitkin Avenue at about 8:19 p.m. Sunday.

“Officers arrived within 2 minutes of receiving the first 911 call … and found the adult male victim, a Glenwood Springs resident, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of a residence,” Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joseph Deras said in a news release late Monday morning.

Padrikea Nichols

Garfield County Detention Center photo

Police have not identified the victim.

First responders provided emergency medical care to stabilize the victim prior to him being taken to the hospital. A handgun was used in the shooting, police said.

Police were able to immediately identify Nichols as the suspect and checked various known addresses. He was located at a residence in the 300 block of Cottonwood Drive in Silt.

“A Glenwood Springs Police sergeant, who also serves on the regional All Hazards Response Team (AHRT/SWAT) contacted Mr. Nichols via telephone,” Deras said in the release. “After a brief period of negotiations, Mr. Nichols surrendered to the officers and he was taken into custody without incident.”

The case has been turned over to the Ninth District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

“The nature of this specific event is loosely centered around domestic violence and these types of crimes are often perpetrated or begin within the confines of a private home,” Dears said. “This case follows an ongoing cycle of violence and/or threats which is in no way indicative of any ongoing crimes, or repetitive behaviors related to any businesses, patrons or visitors in the immediate area.

He added, “Glenwood Springs residents, businesses and visitors are fortunate to enjoy a community which is largely free of violent and/or serious crime. Our department’s official vision statement is to: Create a safe and enjoyable community in which to live and visit.

“It is through the significant efforts of our department members, collaboration with our community members, support and investment from our elected officials which allow us to realize that vision.”

