Tweet all about it: Sun, school and safety in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

We’re collecting goggles to help doctors and all care givers who are in desperate need of PPE. Drop off at Aspen Brewing / Aspen Tap: Friday – Sunday 4-8pm. We’ll give you a #freebeer! #donate #gogglesfordocs #aspen #letsgo — @AspenBrewingCo

WE NEED TESTING IN #ASPEN — @CorriMcFadden

The sun is back, and we are feeling very grateful for our inspiring vistas in #Aspen! — @AspenLodging

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ohhhh that Pitkin County #Aspen job is so tempting. But I already moved once during this disaster #neveragain — @mrscall911

This is AWESOME Aspen High School, thank you! We have the most amazing teachers, administrators, staff, coaches, faculty, students, and community in our #Aspen public schools. Each and every one of you ROCK! —@AspenAEF

We made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Aspen Security Forum due to COVID-19 and concern for the wellbeing of everyone involved in the event. Watch this space for updates on alternative programming to stay engaged with the #AspenSecurity Forum — @AspenSecurity

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.