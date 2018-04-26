Summit County sheriff files assault charges against Copper Mountain Resort pond skimmer

A 27-year-old Englewood man has been charged with third-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection with an April 14 ski-jump fiasco at Copper Mountain Resort.

At Copper's annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming event earlier this month, Hayden Patrick Wright was descending a run shortly after noon when he launched into the crowd, breaking a woman's collarbone and lightly injuring several others. Although they didn't take him seriously at the time, witnesses at the event claimed Wright indicated he wanted to jump the crowd before the incident occurred. Wright is now facing misdemeanor charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.