 Summit County sheriff files assault charges against Copper Mountain Resort pond skimmer | AspenTimes.com

Summit County sheriff files assault charges against Copper Mountain Resort pond skimmer

Staff report
Summit Daily
Hugh Carey/Summit Daily

Hayden Wright of Anchorage, Alaska skis into the crowd in the Red Bull Slopesoakers pond skimming competition on Saturday, April 14 at Copper Mountain Resort. Wright collided with several spectators who were watching the event on the side of the course behind the fence, though both Wright and the spectators walked away on their own power from the incident.

A 27-year-old Englewood man has been charged with third-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection with an April 14 ski-jump fiasco at Copper Mountain Resort.

At Copper's annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming event earlier this month, Hayden Patrick Wright was descending a run shortly after noon when he launched into the crowd, breaking a woman's collarbone and lightly injuring several others. Although they didn't take him seriously at the time, witnesses at the event claimed Wright indicated he wanted to jump the crowd before the incident occurred. Wright is now facing misdemeanor charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.