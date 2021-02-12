Summer Words moves to September
The annual Summer Words writers’ conference and literary festival, presented by the nonprofit Aspen Words, will move from its traditional mid-June dates to Sept. 26-Oct. 1, 2021.
The faculty is expected to be named in coming weeks, along with details on workshops. Registration will open in mid-March at aspenwords.org.
In 2020, the conference took place virtually due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It normally runs for six days and hosts advanced and beginners’ workshops with renowned authors as well as meetings with literary agents and editors, panel discussions open to the public and the annual Aspen Words beneﬁt dinner featuring a special guest author.
