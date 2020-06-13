Tweet all about it: Summer sun and protests

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Can’t wait! The Aspen Mountain Gondola opens today for summer operations #aspen #travel” — @roving81611

“What was the craziest thing I did over quarantine? I moved to Aspen” — @ssstaley

“Colorado Columbines soaking up sun rays yesterday. Oh how we all love summer in Aspen.” — @TheLittleNell

“There is nothing like the Roaring Fork Valley in the summertime!!!! #carbondale #aspen #snowmass #basalt #colorado” — @BekahRiggs

“Look inside a house made of shipping containers built on a #Colorado ranch just outside of #Aspen” — @gschildge

“Been to Colorado many times #Aspen #Denver & In between” — @JohnLukeNYC

“I hope this has disrupted your vacation.” • #aspen #aspencolorado #protest #blacklivesmatter #skitownlife — @IamMBB

“#aspen shows up #blacklivesmatter! “When one member suffers, all suffer; if one member is honored, all rejoice together.” 1Corinthians 12:26 — @painterinaspen

