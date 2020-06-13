Tweet all about it: Summer sun and protests
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Can’t wait! The Aspen Mountain Gondola opens today for summer operations #aspen #travel” — @roving81611
“What was the craziest thing I did over quarantine? I moved to Aspen” — @ssstaley
“Colorado Columbines soaking up sun rays yesterday. Oh how we all love summer in Aspen.” — @TheLittleNell
“There is nothing like the Roaring Fork Valley in the summertime!!!! #carbondale #aspen #snowmass #basalt #colorado” — @BekahRiggs
“Look inside a house made of shipping containers built on a #Colorado ranch just outside of #Aspen” — @gschildge
“Been to Colorado many times #Aspen #Denver & In between” — @JohnLukeNYC
“I hope this has disrupted your vacation.” • #aspen #aspencolorado #protest #blacklivesmatter #skitownlife — @IamMBB
“#aspen shows up #blacklivesmatter! “When one member suffers, all suffer; if one member is honored, all rejoice together.” 1Corinthians 12:26 — @painterinaspen
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
