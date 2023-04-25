Summer of science from Aspen to Glenwood Springs

The Aspen Science Center Kinder STEM Summer Camp offers campers an opportunity to be introduced to the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The Aspen Science Center has a full lineup of camps for kids ages 3-13 and from Aspen to Glenwood Springs set for summer:

Kinder STEM Camp

Aspen and Basalt, ages 5-7: The Aspen Science Center Kinder STEM Summer Camp offers campers an opportunity to be introduced to the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Each day, campers will participate in hands-on investigations, outdoor play, lunch and snack times, and learning circles.

According to the Aspen Science Center: “This confidence-boosting STEM camp offers a safe place to learn valuable skills, make new friends, and ignite wonder. Our qualified educators are sure to contribute to your child’s collaborative and creative problem-solving skills.”





Early STEM Camp

Aspen, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, ages 3-5: This camp is designed to introduce children ages 3-5 to the wonders of science through playful investigations, engaging their natural spirit of excitement to learn about the world around them.

Each day will introduce scientific concepts through stories, crafts, songs, movement, and intentional play.

“The curricular framework of hands-on investigations will support your little one during this critical period in development, promoting a lifetime of discovery and confidence in STEM.”

Fantastic Physics

Basalt, ages 7-10: Each day, campers will get to create projects to learn about the rules of the natural world. They will explore the oddities of waves and vibrations, space, stars and planets, the basics of motion, and more.

“This camp is perfect for curious kids aged 7-10 who are excited about the world around them and like to create!

Fire Science Camp

Aspen, ages 11-13: A week based out of the Aspen Fire Station exploring one of the hottest topics in the valley with professional firefighters: fire.

From the basic science of fuels and fires to natural and human-made wildfires, commercial, and neighborhood fires, firefighting equipment design and engineering, as well as fire prevention policies and practices.

“Find out how the science of fires can change the way we think about, and fight, future fires in Aspen.”

Girls in STEM Camp

Glenwood Springs, ages 7-10: First ever Girls in STEM Summer Camp, designed to ignite the passion for science, technology, engineering, and math in young girls.

“We welcome your daughter to a safe and supportive environment where she can thrive and learn beyond this summer camp. Our campers will be immersed in a variety of hands-on, interactive activities and projects that will spark their curiosity in biology, chemistry, physics, coding, and more! We believe that every girl deserves a chance to explore her interests and reach her full potential in STEM.”

M.D. Academy For Kids

Glenwood Springs, ages 8-12: Campers will earn their MD certificate after exploring topics of the nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and nerves); circulatory system (blood, lungs, heart, and more); digestive system; the skeletal and muscular systems.

Campers will be creating, crafting, and modeling the systems of the human body. Each day of camp will also include outdoor play, lunch and snack times, and learning circles.

Robotics Camp

Aspen, ages 7-11: During this hands-on summer camp, children will be introduced to robotics and basic computer programming. This is a beginners’ robotics camp, not intended for children who have experience.

The week-long camp will focus on building and programming simple rovers with the Lego WeDo 2.0 kits. Campers will advance at their own pace to complete challenges, experiment, and record observations and discoveries in their own Engineer’s Notebook along the way.

Each day of camp will include time with the robotics kits as well as outdoor play, lunch/snack times, and learning circles.

Snowmass Explorers

Snowmass Village, ages 7-13: Study of the Roaring Fork Valley’s wildlife and natural environment. Ice Age discovery, botany, entomology, zoology, geology, and more. Campers will learn sampling and laboratory techniques in the field like a career scientists would use at their daily job.

The camp will provide insight into natural science careers and Roaring Fork Valley’s landscapes.

Tech Creators Camp

Carbondale, ages 10-13: Coding, robotics, engineering, and more. Campers will work together to use technology and creativity to solve challenges, build solutions, and explore how technology can help us in the real world in this three-day camp.

“This camp is perfect for kids who love using their hands to bring their ideas to life!”

