Summer kicks off in Snowmass with June event lineup

June is set to be a busy month in Snowmass Village.

Tamara Susa/Courtesy photo

Snowmass Tourism this week announced their June calendar of events, featuring the new Yarn Bombing installation, as well as the return of many Snowmass summer favorites including Snowmass Rendezvous, the Snowmass Art Festival, VIDA MTB Series, Snowmass Rodeo, and Snowmass Free Concert Series.

“June is the start of so many of our beloved Snowmass events,” says Rose Abello, tourism director of Snowmass Tourism. “June kicks off 49 years of the Snowmass Rodeo, 31 years of the Snowmass Concert Series, nine years of Ragnar Relay, and seven years of Snowmass Rendezvous — not to mention the debut of the new, summer long Yarn Bombing installation. June in Snowmass is not to be missed!”

For the full Summer 2023 Event Calendar, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com/events .

Music on the Mall – Fridays, June 9-Sept. 29: Music on Mall returns to Snowmass, featuring live music on the Tower Stage from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Performances feature local Roaring Fork Valley musicians, with highlights including Rob Dasaro, Bonfire, Echo Monday, and Wade Waters.

Ragnar Trail Colorado – June 9-10: Ragnar Trail Colorado returns for the ninth year in 2023 for a gritty trifecta of scenic trail running loops. Each trail loop begins and ends at Ragnar Village in Snowmass Town Park. Teams of eight run relay style, rotating through three loops, varying from easy to difficult, over a 24-hour period. The race includes costumes, camaraderie, stunning views, and a host of Ragnar community spirit.





Snowmass Rendezvous – June 10: Snowmass Rendezvous returns to Snowmass for its seventh year of libations and fun. From 2–6 p.m. enjoy exploration, games, bottomless adult beverages, tastings, and live music. Tickets give access to multiple Rendezvous venues around the Village, complete with unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings, outdoor gear activations, games, and more. End the evening with a free concert on Fanny Hill, presented by Two Parts. The free concert features Goodnight, Texas, an American Folk Rock band, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m., with opener, Extra Gold, kicking things off at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Yarn Bombing Instillation – June 12 – End of Summer: Snowmass Tourism debuts a new community-based art project this summer, focused on the art of yarn bombing. Yarn Bombing is the act of wrapping colorful knitted pieces to objects in public spaces for the pure purpose of art and smiles. Trees and other stationary objects around Snowmass Town Park have been selected for coverage in custom knitted and crocheted pieces, culminating in a colorful spectacle of yarn wrapped objects and arbors. Each piece features the artist’s name and a brief statement about the piece. The free exhibition takes place outdoors at Snowmass Town Park and remains in place through summer 2023.

Snowmass Free Concert Series – June 15-Aug. 24: Celebrating 31 years of free live music this summer, the Snowmass Free Concert Series, a local’s favorite, long standing summer tradition, returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. The weekly outdoor series features a spectrum of sounds including country reggae, rock, funk, bluegrass, and more. Additionally, Snowmass is home to free live music throughout the season at restaurants and venues around Snowmass Village, including one bonus concert on Fanny Hill on Saturday, June 10, part of Snowmass Rendezvous, featuring Goodnight, Texas.

ACES Guided Hikes – Daily, starting June 17: Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) returns to Snowmass this summer to lead twice daily hikes. The Nature Trail Hike begins at 10 a.m., while the Discovery Trail Hike starts at 1 p.m. Hikes are led by a knowledgeable ACES environmentalist and feature history, facts, trivia, flora and fauna, and possible wildlife sightings! Hikes leave from the Snowmass Mall Ticket Pavilion. Daily June 17-Sept. 4, then weekends only, September 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30- Oct. 1.

Snowmass Rodeo – June 21-Aug. 16: The Snowmass Rodeo celebrates 49 years of operations this summer. This long-standing Western tradition is a Snowmass summer staple, complete with music, cowboys and cowgirls, horses, livestock, and family fun. The Snowmass Rodeo takes place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., rain or shine. For ticket prices, rodeo descriptions, and audience participation events, please visit http://www.SnowmassRodeo.org .

Elk Camp Gondola – June 21-October 1: Elk Camp Gondola opens for the season on June 21 and gives access to the Lost Forest, Elk Camp Restaurant, and Snowmass Bike Park. Use Elk Camp as a base to ride 90+ miles of Snowmass trails, part of the Aspen Snowmass/ Roaring Fork Valley IMBA Gold-Level Ride Center, the only Gold-Level Ride Center in Colorado, one only the five in United States, and one of only seven in the world. Open daily June 21-Sept. 4; Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays only, Sept. 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-Oct. 1. http://www.AspenSnowmass.com

Snowmass Art Festival – June 24-25: The Snowmass Art Festival is a juried art show featuring original, handcrafted artwork. This free two-day event showcases local Colorado and national artists, representing a wide array of mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, and more. Taking place on the Snowmass Mall, this outdoor festival is surrounded by a resort, mountains, recreational activities shops, restaurants, and hotels. Entry to the festival is free, while artwork is individually priced. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.



VNTRbirds Presents VIDA MTB Series – June 24-25: VNTRbirds encourage women through outdoor education and adventure. Women-run and based in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, VNTRbirds brings women to the outdoors through mountain biking, backcountry skiing, split-boarding and community meet ups. The VIDA MTB Series provides women with the opportunity to enhance their riding skills, connect with VNTRbirds coaches, and immerse themselves into the nitty-gritty of proper biking technique and the confidence needed to tackle new challenges. Over the course of the weekend, participants are grouped with other ladies of like-minded experience and goals, so all can progress together in a comfortable and supportive environment. The weekend includes personalized, small group mountain biking instruction, professional programming, schwag bags, and so much more.

Sunset Tuesdays at Elk Camp – June 27-Aug. 8: Sunset Tuesdays are back at Elk Camp this summer with Elk Camp Restaurant, Snowmass Bike Park, and Lost Forest hosting extended hours on Tuesday evenings, excluding July 4. The experience includes a complimentary ride up the Elk Camp Gondola from 5–7:30 p.m. to the restaurant where guests can enjoy locally-sourced ingredients in a farm-to-table-inspired à la carte dinner with full cash bar, outdoor family activities, and live music on the deck. Guests can also enjoy Lost Forest Base activities, available with a ticket, and Bonus Bike Night in the Snowmass Bike Park until dusk (Late arrival tickets available, starting at 2 p.m.).

The Collective Snowmass – Daily: The Collective Snowmass, the hub for community activity in Snowmass Base Village, features a robust summer lineup of weekly programming. Returning favorites include Community Bingo, Salsa, and Chess nights; yoga on The Rink with instructor Aaron King; the Snowmass Live Comedy and Music Series; and Movies Under the Stars. In addition, the summer schedule includes new offerings such as Drag Queen Bingo and cooking classes at Mawita with James Beard Nominee Mawa McQueen. The Collective also features yard games, splash pads, fountains, and pop-up events on The Rink. Be sure to head downstairs to check out the Selfie Den and the Game Lounge, open Tuesday-Sunday, free from 2-4 p.m., $10/person for anyone 6 years or older from 4-8p.m. For a full calendar, please visit http://www.TheCollectiveSnowmass.com .