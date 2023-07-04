Summer heats up in Snowmass

The Yarn Bombing Installation, Snowmass Tourism’s new community-based art project at Snowmass Town Park, is ready for viewing. Local-area fiber artists covered more than 30 trees in custom knitted and crocheted pieces, culminating in a colorful spectacle of yarn wrapped objects and arbors.

Jeremey Swanson/Courtesy photo

Snowmass Tourism announced the July calendar of events, featuring the newly-renamed Snowmass Tree-O (previously 5k on the Mountain), Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival, Heritage Fire, and many more.

“Summer in Snowmass is in full swing,” says Rose Abello, tourism director of Snowmass Tourism. “Our weekly, summer staples like the rodeo and concert are thriving, and some of our favorite weekend festivals, like Heritage Fire and Drishti, return. This summer, we encourage guests to ride transit and also to take advantage of the free parking at Snowmass Town Park and in the Base Village Parking Garage.”

Movies Under the Stars, Saturdays to Aug. 19: Returning this summer, Movies Under the Stars, presented by The Collective Snowmass in partnership with Adventure Entertainment, continues the dusk movie tradition in Snowmass Base Village on most Saturday evenings in July and August. Gather family and friends, pack a picnic, and enjoy free movie screenings at dusk, hosted by The Collective Snowmass. Viewers are encouraged to bring blankets or low-profile chairs, non-alcoholic beverages, and to purchase food from Base Village restaurants. TheCollectiveSnowmass.com

Snowmass Doubles Volleyball Tournament, July 6-9: Volleyball of the Rockies brings this boutique mountain tournament to Snowmass Village again for summer 2023. Sand and grass courts are located throughout Snowmass Town Park with plenty of spectating opportunities. gosnowmass.com/event/snowmass-volleyball

Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival, July 7-9: The 2023 Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival in Snowmass Village explores the symbiotic connection between music, yoga, and the outdoors. Each carefully-selected yoga class features live music, creating a beautiful and magical experience, led by a notable yoga instructor. The three-day festival features yoga classes, lectures, and a live-music lineup highlighting some of the top artists of downtempo electronic chill and house music. When the sun goes down and the yoga mats are rolled up, the music lineup of the top of downtempo, electronic chill, and house music artists continue into the night. gosnowmass.com/event/drishti





Anderson Ranch Arts Center Recognition Week, July 10-15: The annual Anderson Ranch Recognition Week Celebration is a week-long celebration of the International Artist Honoree Christian Marclay and Service to the Arts Honoree Dana Farouki, with special events, lectures, and opportunities to purchase amazing art and much more all week long. Proceeds from the week provide the financial support that enables Anderson Ranch Arts Center to flourish as a place for art making and dialog around contemporary art and issues. Recognition Week celebrates leaders of the art world and the collective mission to enrich lives with art, inspiration, and community. andersonranch.org

Anderson Ranch Annual Art Auction & Community Picnic, July 15: An Anderson Ranch tradition for over 40 years, the Annual Art Auction & Community Picnic brings people together for an afternoon of fun and excitement. The silent auction features over 130 works of art by top contemporary artists and locals alike. Alongside the auction are engaging art-based activities for all ages, delicious picnic-style food, and live music. The Annual Art Auction & Community Picnic is the culmination event of Recognition Week (kicking off the week of July 10, with the Recognition Dinner held on Thursday, July 13). A fundraiser at heart, all proceeds from the day directly benefit Anderson Ranch educational programs. Registration is appreciated. andersonranch.org/events/annual-art-auction-community-picnic-2

Triple Crown World Series, July 18: The Triple Crown World Series returns this summer to the Roaring Fork Valley, giving guests and locals the opportunity to watch the best of youth baseball. Headquartered in Snowmass, the Triple Crown World Series is a Valley-wide sporting event, featuring youth baseball games (9D2, 12D2, 14D2) with regional and national attendees. Opening ceremonies take place in Snowmass on July 18, with spectator opportunities available throughout the week. Play takes place on fields in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Snowmass Village, and Aspen from July 19-23. gosnowmass.com/event/the-triple-crown-world-series

Snowmass Tree-O, July 21-22: The Colorado Brewery Running Series, a Denver-based running series, returns to Snowmass for the sixth year of trail-running fun. The newly-named Snowmass Tree-O (formally 5k on the Mountain) consists of 2k, 5k, and 10k trail runs starting and ending on the Snowmass Mall. Runners have the option to race either Friday evening or Saturday morning (or both!). Pick a start time at either 6:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on Friday (2k), 7:30 a.m. (10k), 10:00 a.m. or 10:30 p.m. on Saturday (5k). Each runner receives an event-specific race bib, finisher medal, and finisher beer, plus all runners that complete all three distances get a bonus 17k Challenge medal. gosnowmass.com/event/colorado-brewery-running-series

Heritage Fire, July 29: America’s beloved, live-fire, open-air culinary experience, Heritage Fire, returns to Snowmass Base Village on Saturday, July 29, with an all-star cast of chefs who specialize in whole animal cookery. Heritage Fire Snowmass showcases more than 20 notable chefs, each grilling heritage-breed animals en plein air against the Rocky Mountain backdrop, and each inspired by global food cultures. The list of heritage and heirloom foods includes beef, whole pigs, lamb, goat, squab, rabbit, duck, fish, oysters, chicken, and locally-grown vegetables. gosnowmass.com/event/heritage-fire