Students bring Shakespeare to the park in Aspen this week

A cast member waits for the cue for their entrance into the scene while sitting with the audience during Theatre Aspen’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in John Denver Sanctuary in Aspen on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Kelsey Brunner/Aspen Times archives

Young performers are bringing Shakespeare back to the park this week with continued performances of “Twelfth Night” in the John Denver Sanctuary on Friday and Saturday morning.

Theatre Aspen Education is producing the shows, which began with a 10 a.m. performance on July 7 and which continue at the same time July 8 and 9. The shows are free, with no tickets required and first-come, first-served seating on the grass of the sanctuary. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.

The summer Shakespeare is the result of a multi-week camp for performers in seventh through 12th grade. This is the second year in a row Theatre Aspen Education has produced a play by the Bard; students performed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2021.

Additional student productions take place later this month and in early August.

“James and the Giant Peach Jr.” stars students in third through sixth grade; shows run July 21-23 at the Snowmass Chapel. “Bright Star” features performers in seventh through 12th grade; shows run Aug. 4-6 at the Aspen Chapel.





Tickets for both of those productions are $20 for adults and $15 for youth age 17 and under at theatreaspen.secure.force.com/ticket/#/.