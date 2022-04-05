Strong winds at Aspen airport cancel all Tuesday afternoon flights

Strong winds Tuesday afternoon forced the cancellation of all flights in and out of the Aspen-Pitkin County airport as a weather system passed through the area.

The airport was not officially closed, though most pilots were choosing to divert or flights were canceled altogether, according to Dan Bartholomew, airport director, and the airport’s online flight listings . Some flights in the morning were able to depart and land, though all flights in the afternoon and into the evening were canceled.

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in effect until midnight called for a combination of “snow and very strong winds expected above 10,000 feet.”

“Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts (are) possible,” according to the advisory. “Winds gusting 45 to 65 mph with gusts over 80 mph (were expected) above tree line at times.”

Those traveling should check with their airlines or aspenairport.com for information on flight updates.