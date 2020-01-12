Tweet All About It: Strange sights in town

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Just poppin off the Champagne Gun at Cloud 9 in Aspen on our last day on the mountain.” — @DJSteveSmooth

“Woke up to 6 inches of powder and it is still coming down @AspenSnowmass #aspen #snowmass #pow” — @Canadian_Toque

“Meanwhile…in #Aspen BIGFOOT has been spotted smoking a JOINT outside on the back porch of some swanky motel” — @DjLORDofficial

“From morning #mimosas to afternoon #Aspen walks. It was an incredible winter break.” — @lynxmari7

“Passes for this year’s FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen are now on sale! It’s my 15th year presenting at this unrivaled Fantasyland of Gastronomy.” — @MarkOldman

“I swear I’m going back to work soon #aspen” — @producerpam

“My family got kicked in the butt with the flu (everyone except our sweet Birdie). The only thing that is making me smile at the moment are the Aspen family holiday memories” — @JessicaSimpson

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.