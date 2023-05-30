Storytellers sought for ‘Voices of the Collective’

"This is playful, revealing work," Writ Large's founder and director, Alya Howe says. "The more you invest yourself in this journey, the greater the rewards and opportunities will unfold."

The Collective/Courtesy image

Storytellers are invited to be part of a Live Storytelling event taking place from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at The Collective in Snowmass.

In partnership with Writ Large, tellers are being sought to share their potent, thought-provoking, and authentic tales as part of a collaboration to deepen our understanding of our local communities. Storytellers will be supported and coached by Writ Large’s founder and director Alya Howe, whose expertise will enhance storytellers’ prowess.

The theme of the July 23 event is “Voices of the Collective,” inviting tellers to prepare and share a deeply meaningful, seven-minute narrative. Under her guidance, participants will discover and unearth the essence of their stories. There are no fees associated with this opportunity. Guest storytellers will receive personalized mentoring, professional photographs, and an opportunity to perform before a live, welcoming audience.

Writ Large is founded on a long-standing tradition of captivating live storytelling events in the valley, touching the hearts of storytellers and listeners, alike. Howe says stories, being an ancient form of communication, possess the incredible power to connect us to one another and deepen our bonds within our community and environment. They convey the importance of values and shed light on the consequences of living by or straying from ethical and societal codes.

“Joy and fulfillment lie in our triumphs and learning from our mistakes,” she says. “A community lacking a strong narrative, or failing to value storytelling, struggles to survive as a cohesive unit, instead becoming a collection of isolated individuals driven by personal pursuits.”





For this event, stories should be personal and revelatory true accounts, spoken from the heart rather than read. All stories are welcome, whether they evoke tragedy, humor, happiness, or sorrow. Howe encourages prospective participants to embrace stillness, reflect, and allow the story to choose them.

“This is playful, revealing work,” she says. “The more you invest yourself in this journey, the greater the rewards and opportunities will unfold.”

Participants are required to meet the following schedule leading up to the live performance:

Week of May 29 (or earlier): Submit a full draft or a detailed outline of your story to info@thecollectivesnowmass.com . Howe’s writing team is available to craft the written versions of stories allowing focus on the telling of the story — not refining the content. Those uncomfortable with writing can also work with her to record their story to define an outline.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11: Rehearsal on Zoom

6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20: Rehearsal at The Collective in Snowmass

6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 23: Live performance

To participate or for more information, contact Howe at 970-309-2582 or alya@alyahowe.org . For details on The Collective Snowmass, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com .