Sting recovers stolen motorcycles, results in arrests

Details are scarce as snow on the Fourth of July, but the Aspen Police have recovered three motorcycles stolen from the Aspen area, along with a trailer to haul them that apparently also was stolen to do so.

Police Department officials said they will be releasing an official statement within the next 48 hours about a motor vehicle sting operation that transpired in the town of Silt and also another part of Garfield County.

Assistant Aspen Police Chief Linda Consuegra said that search warrants were served in Garfield County and stolen property was recovered.

Investigations Sgt. Rick Magnuson said, “There were two search warrants served in the last 10 days, one in Silt and one in Garfield County. We recovered three stolen motorcycles and one stolen trailer from the Aspen area.”

According to public records, two inmates in the Garfield County Jail are being held on stolen vehicle charges: David Frederick Freitag, 60, on a charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft; and Scott Allen Martin, 46, on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft from a building. Both were arrested Sunday, May 7.