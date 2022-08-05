There is still time to join Aspen Art Museum’s ArtWeek online auction

Conceived for the Aspen Art Museum, Gaetano Pesce’s My Dear Mountains — a monumental site-specific temporary installation representing the sun setting over a mountain landscape — was unveiled this week, covering the museum’s entire façade.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

This is the artist’s first façade intervention and is accompanied by a display of Pesce’s furniture and sculptures in the museum’s ground-floor gallery, further highlighting the multifaceted nature of his practice over 50 years. The installation and exhibition will remain on view into fall 2022.

This unveiling marked the kickoff of the museum’s second annual Aspen ArtWeek , which ends today, culminating with the museum’s longstanding ArtCrush Gala honoring artist Gary Simmons.

ArtWeek offered special projects, conversations, and performances by artists Jeffrey Gibson, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Alex Gvojic, Precious Okoyomon, Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and Standing on the Corner art ensemble, along with a series of private collection visits.

ArtWeek also includes August’s most important auction — the iconic ArtCrush 2022 auction to benefit the museum, with live and online components hosted by Sotheby’s again this year.





More than 60 works were donated by leading international artists, including Amoako Boafo, Katherine Bernhardt, DRIFT, Jeffrey Gibson, Joel Mesler, Paola Pivi, Gary Simmons, Ryan Sullivan, and Mungo Thomson.

Two rare experiences are also up for bid: a studio visit and dinner with artist Cecily Brown in New York and a three-day, behind-the-scenes art-focused trip to Pompeii, Naples, and the Amalfi Coast, led by art historians, curators, collectors, and artists such as SAGG Napoli.

The online auction features an additional 63 lots. Overall, they range from under $5,000 to over $200,000 and include painting, sculpture, ceramics, fabric work, work on paper, and design art. All were donated in support of the museum’s artistic and educational programs.

Bidding wraps up at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sothebys.com/AspenArtMuseum .

“My Dear Mountains” is curated by museum Curator-at-Large Stella Bottai and is supported by the Italian Council, a program of the Directorate-General for Contemporary Creativity of the Italian Ministry of Culture to promote Italian contemporary art around the world.