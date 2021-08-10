Stevie Nicks cancels Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience performance

Citing concerns about rising coronavirus cases, Stevie Nicks announced Tuesday afternoon the cancellation of all her scheduled concerts, including a headlining performance at the 2021 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on Sept. 5.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks wrote in a statement released Tuesday afternoon on social media. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.”

Nicks had originally been scheduled to headline the Labor Day Experience festival in 2020, when it was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was rescheduled for this summer’s festival alongside headliners Eric Church and Kings of Leon.

Nicks, 73, had just five concerts scheduled for 2021 including BottleRock Napa Valley and Austin City Limits along with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, which canceled entirely on Monday.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021,” Nicks’ statement continues. “Because my singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Jazz Aspen posted the cancellation on its website Tuesday and is expected to announce a replacement for Nicks on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The Aspen Times will update this story with that news and more details.