Steiman: Anton Nel and friends light up Harris Hall

The Aspen Music Festival rewarded pianist Anton Nel with a recital all his own to mark his 25th year as a member of the festival school’s faculty. In typical fashion, he turned Harris Hall into a celebration of collaboration.

At the center of the program Wednesday was the obligatory solo — Debussy’s “Estampes,” a collection of short, impressionist musical paintings as colorful as the shirts and jackets Nel likes to wear. A piano-and-strings quartet started things off, and both pieces were beautifully executed, but the memorable moment came with the evening’s finale, Bartók’s “Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion.”

It’s a rarely-heard work because its fiendishly-difficult rhythms and complex interactions require virtuoso playing from two pianists and two percussionists, all of whom remain busy throughout. The offbeat magic of its three-movement tour of Bartók’s unique sound world, often humorous to balance the challenging harmonies, sprang to life with jaw-dropping precision to bring out the juiciness of the score.

Nel has played this piece often throughout his career, and he said it’s one of his favorites. As co-pianist, he enlisted Joyce Yang, who played a jewel-like Mozart concerto last week here. She’s an international soloist who, like him, has been associated with this festival since she was a student. (She even turned pages for him when he played the piece here a couple of decades ago.) They kept pace with each other on their separate pianos, weaving the composer’s counterpoint with wit.

Pianos and percussionists on the Bartók sonata, the highlight of Wednesday’s program. Diego Redel/Courtesy photo

Handling the percussion were two of the best at their craft. Cynthia Yeh, principal percussionist for the Chicago Symphony, made the cymbal slithers and crashes, the soft snare drum rhythms, and bass drum thumps fit slyly into the musical mosaic, interrupting at several points with insistent xylophone exclamations.





Edward Stephan, timpanist for the San Francisco Symphony, drew melodic interest out of the three kettle drums, working the tricky glissandos in the finale with perfection, all the while reaching out to Yeh’s side for the occasional cymbal accent or subtle gong strike.

After the concert, one member of the audience summed up the effect perfectly: “I had no idea what was going on, but I was mesmerized,” she said.

In his solo piece, Nel drew out the exotic colors of Debussy’s little collection of musical impressions under the overall title of “prints” (to evoke the visual art of the painters around him who were contemporaries).

The echos of gamelan music floated by effortlessly in “Pagodas.” The Spanish curlicues spun exotically in “La soirée dans Granade,” but the best was the energetic storm and spatterings of rain in “Jardins sous la pluie.”

Mozart’s elegant interplay came through nicely in the opener, the Piano Quartet in E-flat major. Kathleen Winkler (violin), James Dunham (violin), and Desmond Hoebig (cello) provided the support, and Nel sped through some of Mozart’s fastest piano runs with élan.

Harvey Steiman has been writing about the Aspen Music Festival for 30 years.