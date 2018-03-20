Steamboat woman turns over custody of embattled husky Sitka

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs Siberian husky named Sitka, which has been the focus of an emotional custody dispute, has been returned to her original owner on the Front Range pending future legal proceedings.

The saga began on Feb. 1, 2017, when Steamboat resident Ashlee Anderson’s husky got loose and was taken to the Routt County Humane Society. After scanning Sitka for a microchip, it was discovered Sitka originally came from Cañon City, where she lived with Michael Gehrke for about three years.

Anderson adopted Sitka after the dog ran away from Gehrke’s ranch in 2013 and was discovered in poor health at an elementary school in Fremont County.

After discovering Sitka had been living in Steamboat, Gehrke decided he wanted his dog back and has spent thousands of dollars in legal costs.

"I'm attached to the animal," Gehrke said during a June 2 hearing in Routt County Court.

At the end of the hearing, Judge James Garrecht ruled in favor of Gehrke, saying, under Colorado law, he couldn't take the best interest of the dog into account when deciding who was the husky's rightful owner.

