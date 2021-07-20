State Rep. Roberts announces run for Colorado Senate seat that includes Pitkin, Eagle counties

State Rep Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, speaks on the benefits of the Continue Alcohol Beverage Takeout And Delivery bill signed by Colo. Gov. Jared Polis on June 21 at Northside Kitchen in Avon. Roberts is running for the state Senate seat that Vail’s Kerry Donovan will vacate due to term limits in 2022.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

State Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, has filed to run for the Colorado Senate in the mountain-area district. As currently proposed, the senate district would include the counties of Chaffee, Clear Creek, Eagle, Gilpin, Gunnison, Lake, Pitkin, and Summit.

State Rep. Dylan Roberts of Avon on Tuesday morning announced his candidacy for the Colorado State Senate in the mountain-area district. The district is currently represented by term-limited Sen. Kerry Donovan, of Vail, and is up for election in 2022.

Roberts is in his second term representing Eagle County and Routt County in the Colorado State House. In the 2021 session, Roberts sponsored the Colorado Health Insurance Option , a bill more than two years in the making that creates a first-of-its kind state-regulated health insurance plan for every Coloradan on the individual and small group market that requires private insurance companies reduce premiums by 15% by 2025.

Donovan was also a champion of the legislation, and both Eagle County lawmakers were on the Capitol steps when Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law.

Flanked by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, Rep. Dylan Roberts, Sen. Kerry Donovan, Rep. Iman Jodeh, Speaker Alec Garnett, patients and advocates, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs two health care bills into law June 16 on the steps of the Capitol.

Ali Cox/Special to the Daily

Roberts has also championed legislation that protects water resources, promotes economic development in rural areas, and lowers the cost of prescription drugs, including his first-in-the-nation laws reigning in the cost of life-sustaining insulin for people with diabetes.

“It has been a true honor to represent Eagle County and Routt County in the State House. I am proud of my record as a State Representative — passing 70 bills into law, 97% of them with bipartisan support,” Roberts said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing my record of legislative success and passion for the High Country to the state Senate and continue to get things done for the people of Colorado.”

Roberts said he will continue to address the district’s key challenges, including the rising cost of living, health care, housing and child care. He said he will push for new legislation to protect the environment and water, address climate change, and promote the region’s economic and workforce needs.

“There is more work to do,” said Roberts. “I am running for the state Senate to ensure our mountain communities recover from the pandemic and remain a place where people can live, work, and raise their families.”

Donovan, who is running to unseat Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the 2022 race, was quick to offer her endorsement for Roberts to fill the seat she is leaving.

“It has been an honor to serve as this district’s state Senator over the past seven years and I could not think of a better person to succeed me in this office than Dylan Roberts,” she said in a statement. “Together we have tackled the district’s important issues like health care costs, rural broadband, water, and protecting our public lands. We have work still to do and I know Dylan will continue to fight for our communities. I am proud to endorse Dylan to be our next state Senator.

United States Congressman Joe Neguse also endorsed Roberts, saying “I am proud to support my friend Dylan Roberts for the Colorado State Senate. Dylan has been a tireless advocate for his constituents in the State House, passing legislation to make health care more affordable, protect water resources on the Western Slope, and much more. I know Dylan will continue to serve his community well, and I hope you will join me in supporting his campaign for State Senate.”

Julie McCluskie, who represents Summit, Lake, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in the State House also offered up her support.

“Dylan and I both represent our rural and mountain communities in the State House and it has been a privilege to partner with him on some of the most important issues facing our communities,” McCluskie said in a statement. “Whether it is tackling the high cost of health insurance and insulin, leading the charge to protect Colorado’s water and environment, or standing up for rural Colorado’s needs, it has been an honor to work with Dylan. I strongly support my friend Dylan to become our next State Senator for Colorado’s mountain communities.”