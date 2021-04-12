State of Colorado media topic of new documentary and panel discussion

The Aspen Times will carry a live panel discussion and preview of the new documentary “News Matters” at 7 p.m. Tuesday on aspentimes.com. The panel will include a number of Colorado journalists who have been working on the project.

“News Matters“ is a new film that follows the desperate attempts by Colorado journalists and citizens to fight off hedge funds and disinformation to save journalism. It will premiere later this month on Rocky Mountain PBS.

Tuesday’s panel is scheduled to include Greg Moore, former editor of The Denver Post who left rather than continue to cut the newsroom staff; Chuck Plunkett, former editorial page editor of The Post who led an internal revolt; Larry Ryckman and Dana Coffield, editors and co-owners of The Colorado Sun, which they founded after leaving The Post; Paul Cheung, Director of Journalism + Technology Innovation at Knight Foundation; Ken Doctor, CEO of Lookout Local and publisher of Newsonomics; and Brian Malone, filmmaker of “News Matters.”

The event will be moderated by Laura Frank, who is the executive director of the Colorado News Collaborative, which works with more than 100 news organizations and their communities toward better news. The Aspen Times is a member of the News Collaborative.

“News Matters” will have its broadcast premier on Rocky Mountain PBS at 10 p.m. April 27 and 7 p.m. April 29 and then be offered to PBS stations nationally later this spring.

To send a question or comment for the panel ahead of the event, register at https://www.tfaforms.com/4896618 . The panel will be posted on http://www.aspentimes.com home page at 7 p.m. Tuesday.