State grants variances for Garfield County churches, gyms, restaurants to open at half-capacity

Restaurants, fitness facilities and gyms can immediately re-open at half capacity after the state approved a variance request Saturday from Garfield County.

In a news release, the county states businesses must still meet social distancing requirements as detailed in the variance requests:

Five of six variance requests were granted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The only request not granted was to reopen large tourist attractions, such as the hot springs and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

“The request to reopen large tourist attractions was not approved, but will be re-evaluated June 1,” the release states.

Support Local Journalism Donate



More information “will follow, with details to further clarify the approved variance in the next few days,” the release states.

For more information, contact Garfield County Public Health at 970-625-5200 extension 8120 or publichealthinfo@garfield.county.com.