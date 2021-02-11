Start of Mother of All Ascensions moved to Tuesday

Uphill racers make their way up Fanny Hill to Gwyn’s High Alpine during the Mother of All Ascensions event for Mardi Gras in Snowmass on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

The Mother of All Ascensions uphill race will now take place Tuesday through Feb. 24, according to event organizers.

The event will begin and end one day later than initially scheduled due to uphilling restrictions in place at Snowmass for Presidents Day weekend.

All four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains — Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass — will be closed to uphilling Saturday through Monday during operating hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a Feb. 10 email from Senior Vice President of Mountain Operations Katie Ertl.

