Start of Mother of All Ascensions moved to Tuesday
Event shifted due to holiday weekend uphill restrictions
The Mother of All Ascensions uphill race will now take place Tuesday through Feb. 24, according to event organizers.
The event will begin and end one day later than initially scheduled due to uphilling restrictions in place at Snowmass for Presidents Day weekend.
All four Aspen Skiing Co. mountains — Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass — will be closed to uphilling Saturday through Monday during operating hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a Feb. 10 email from Senior Vice President of Mountain Operations Katie Ertl.
