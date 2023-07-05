Stage icons Phylicia Rashad and Joanna Gleason reunite on Wheeler stage in Aspen

Joanna Gleason will direct the Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen production of "Master Class," at the Wheeler on July 9-10.

Courtesy photo

Tony Award winners Phylicia Rashad and Joanna Gleason had not worked together in more than three decades. That all changes in Aspen this week.

Theatre Aspen and Aspen Music Festival and School will present Terence McNally’s “Master Class” at Wheeler Opera House on Sunday, July 9, and Monday, July 10.

Rashad will star in the role of opera icon Maria Callas, while Gleason will direct.

Rashad will be accompanied by three, rising-star opera fellows of the Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Opera Theater, and VocalARTS program in the dramatic and musical roles of the students.

“Master Class” is a full-length drama by Terrence McNally as Maria Callas is brought back to life in this Tony Award-winning play inspired by the legendary series of master classes given by the opera diva at Juilliard toward the end of her career. The play puts her center stage again as she coaxes, prods, and inspires students — “victims” as she calls them — into giving the performances of their lives while revealing the disappointments in her own life and her relationship with the shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.





I recently spoke with Gleason via telephone from her home in Connecticut about her interest in directing the play, what she’s most looking forward to, and why Callas’ story remains relevant to this day.

Here are excerpts from our conversation:

AT: Have you been to Aspen before?

JG: I was there in 1996. Michael Patrick King from “Sex in the City.” He wrote a play that had just me and himself under the table as a finger puppet on the table. It was hilarious. We performed it at the Comedy Festival. That’s the only time I’ve been in Aspen, so I’m actually very much looking forward to it.

AT: You’ve had an amazing career onstage, in front of the camera, and as a director. What was it about this particular project this play that intrigued you?

JG: Oh, several things. First of all, I’m doing much more directing these days, and this was also a chance to go to Aspen in the middle of the summer, which is not nothing. I knew Terrence (McNally). I did a play of his in New York many, many years ago, and I got to know him a little bit.

Also, look, it’s the chance to work with Phylicia (Rashad), and I think she is heaven on earth.

AT: From your perspective, what makes Maria Callas and this play so compelling?

JG: I love this play because it is about an accomplished woman (Maria Callas) at an interesting moment in her life.

Maria Callas was a — how can we say the word diva without its nasty implications? And every diva reaches an age where she no longer holds the crown, where she’s watching the new generation come up. Performers deal with it now via social media, but during Callas’ time, there was an opera, b**** grapevine when Callas was performing that picked every single thing she did apart, and she would have been aware of that.

At the time the culture was like once you hit 50, that was that, was it.

She had a tortured life, a life full of deprivation and cruelty. The greatest, purest source of love in her life was from the opera fans who loved her, and it was also that they metaphorically were throwing cabbages and tomatoes when she wasn’t flawless. And she sang their struggle. She wasn’t the most perfect voice, but she certainly brought the soul of each character to life through her own pain. That’s very appealing.

Two time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad will appear as Maria Callas in Terrence McNally’s “Master Class” this summer. Courtesy photo

AT: You worked with Phylicia Rashad in 1988 in the Broadway production of “Into the Woods.” What is it like now coming back all these years later and working with her now?

JG: My run of “Into the Woods” ended with Phylicia playing the witch. Well, look at look at the roads traveled since then for both of us.

We’ve accomplished things independently that we might not have foreseen when we were back there in our late 30s. You know, so much life, so many new roads opening, and we also just got better and better at the things that we do. Things just got better. We grew, we continued to grow. And it’s sharing that growth that’s exciting.

AT: What lessons have you learned from acting and being on stage that you now bring into your directing?

JG: I think many actors, and I’m going to be working with three AMFS opera students who have not been experienced as actors before this, so what’s going to be exciting and what they will learn is there are the lines to say, but there are also the unspoken things that every artist goes through.

I don’t need to know what they are. But you should not be afraid of letting them come through. The insecurities, that hesitancy, the heart stopping, the heart beating faster, the fear of failing, the longing for praise. All these things that an artist sort of buries: A secret wish-list to a please don’t look too closely at me, the imposter syndrome, and all these things that make up any human. We deal with them all the time, and that they should not be afraid of letting that stuff come through.

AT: What do you hope people take away from the experience?

JG: That everybody you think is an icon has a story about which you may not be aware, and that the ultimate triumph is that they can deliver art and move you with their art.

To know even more about them makes you feel a certain kind of possession of them. I love when an audience says, “You know, that changed my life” or “I’ve never stopped thinking about this” or “It made me want to do this” or “You were singing my pain,” or a catharsis happens, and they don’t even know why. But it’s because of something we did. We’ve been in service to some sort of human connection.