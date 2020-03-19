Spring storm forecast to drop up to a foot of snow in areas around Aspen by Friday

A spring snowstorm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in the Aspen area and parts of the Colorado mountains, according to an update Thursday morning from the National Weather Service.

According to the weather service’s winter storm advisory, which lasts until 6 a.m. Friday, the areas around Aspen and Snowmass will see “snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and winds gusting as high as 35 mph” above 8,000 feet.

“Travel could be difficult at times with slushy to snowpacked roads developing overnight,” the NWS forecast said. “Periods of moderate to heavy snow will bring travel impacts to many of the mountain corridors.”

The storm is expected to roll out over the weekend with light snow continuing Friday and Saturday as the area “remains in an active westerly flow pattern,” forecasters said.

“Much of the snow should melt on the roadways during the afternoon hours with icy to snowpacked conditions at night” through the weekend.

The temperatures in Aspen are forecast in the low 40s during the day through the weekend, with overnight temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has the avalanche danger as considerable (level 3 of 5) for Thursday and Friday in the Aspen region, it said Thursday morning.

#CAICAspen CON(3of5) Dangerous avalanche conditions develop today with the arrival of a potent winter storm. Avalanches in the storm snow could be big enough to bury you, and could run naturally. Slopes steeper than 35 degrees are most suspect. https://t.co/U7zqU6dXUk — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) March 19, 2020

Officials have expressed concern the past week that more people will venture into the backcountry with the ski resorts shut down by governor’s order until April 6 to help steam the spread of COVID-19.

They have asked that skiers and snowboarders going into the backcountry take care and extra precautions because the emergency responders and hospital workers are stretched thin as they work on taking care of those who have coronavirus.